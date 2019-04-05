Flooding causes delays near NI train station

Heavy rain has caused flooding under the railway bridge on Laganbank Road in Belfast.

The AA advises

Try to avoid standing water if you can.

Don’t drive into flood water that’s moving or more than 10cm (4 inches) deep.Let approaching cars pass first.

Drive slowly and steadily so you don’t make a bow wave.

Test your brakes as soon as you can afterwards.

Fast-moving water is very powerful – take care or your car could be swept away.

If you do get stuck in flood water, it’s usually best to wait in the car and call for help rather than try to get out.

