Flybe to stop jet flights from three major airports

Flybe have today released a statement of their base review to reduce its aircraft fleet.

They say: "The 78-seat Bombardier Q-400 will continue as the backbone of Flybe’s network, being the ideal aircraft for the regional network it provides to connect the UK and the UK regions with the rest of the world.

READ: LATEST Flybe statement in FULL

"The following airports are impacted:

"Exeter - following discussions with the airport, Flybe will cease jet operations with effect from the start of the 2019-20 Winter programme. The last jet flights will therefore operate on Saturday 26th October 2019. This will not impact the Q400 operated schedule out of Exeter, nor the existing base structure.

"Norwich – as with Exeter, Flybe will cease jet operations with effect from the start of the 2019-20 Winter programme. This will not affect services at Norwich operated by Flybe’s franchise partner, Eastern Airways.

"Cardiff & Doncaster – Flybe will cease jet operations out of these airports with effect from the start of the 2019-20 Winter programme. Flybe currently has a base at both airports to service its jet services. Once the jet flights cease Flybe will close these bases, but will continue to offer flights to and from both Cardiff and Doncaster on Q400 with aircraft and crew flying from other bases."

The statement adds: "Flybe would like to stress that the current flight cancellations being experienced are not linked to this decision and are the result of a combination of other factors."

Flybe CEO, Christine Ourmières-Widener said: “Our fleet reduction has always been core to improving our profitability. We are committed to assisting all our affected employees across the impacted Flybe bases. We remain fully committed to Exeter, Cardiff and Doncaster airports and will continue to offer a comprehensive choice of regional and European destinations operated by our 78-seat Bombardier Q400 aircraft”