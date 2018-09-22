Food and drink - A traditional light and airy pud for you to enjoy thanks to Yotam Ottolenghi

"Friands are the light, moist almond cakes popular in Australia, New Zealand and France. Whisked egg whites and very little flour make them wonderfully light, and the ground almonds make them really moist. Traditionally they’re small cakes, but here I tip the batter into a baking dish and cook it whole," explains chef Yotam Ottolenghi.

"You can make the batter well in advance here, if you want to get ahead – it keeps well in the fridge up to a day ahead – but don’t macerate the fruit for this amount of time as it will become too juicy.

"Serve with custard, vanilla ice cream or cream. The fruit can be played around with, depending on the season," he adds. "Raspberries and peaches can be used in the early summer months, for example."

HOW TO MAKE YOTAM OTTOLENGHI’S PLUM, BLACKBERRY AND BAY

FRIAND BAKE...

Method:

1. Place the blackberries and plums in a bowl with the vanilla extract, sugar, bay leaves and half a teaspoon of cinnamon. Set aside for 30 minutes. Don’t be tempted to leave them sitting around for longer than this, as the fruit will become too juicy.

2. Preheat the oven to 190°C fan.

3. Mix the flour, icing sugar, ground almonds, the remaininghalf a teaspoon cinnamon and salt in a separate large bowl. Set aside.

4. Lightly whisk the egg whites by hand for 30 seconds, so they just start to froth. Stir into the flour mixture, along with the melted butter, until combined.

5. Tip the batter into a 20 x 30cm parchment-lined baking dish and top evenly with the fruit and juices. Bake for 40 minutes, covering the dish with foil for the final 10 minutes, until the batter is golden-brown and the fruit is bubbling. Set aside for 10 minutes before serving.

Ottolenghi Simple by Yotam Ottolenghi with Tara Wigley and Esme Howarth, photography by Jonathan Lovekin, is published by Ebury Press, priced £25. Available now.