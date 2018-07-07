Food and drink: Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain's guide to making a lovely, hearty lunch

“Soup is one of my favourite lunches. As a teenager, I used to quite enjoy the mug variety, and to be fair, there are some fairly tasty ones out there. But there is something special about making soup from scratch at home,” says former Bake Off winner, Nadiya Hussain.

“The only thing that doesn’t like soup is my stomach, especially if the soup is thin, watery and unsatisfying. This soup is the exact opposite of that: Warm and sweet, with smooth, creamy butternut squash, and hearty from the orzo pasta that is cooked in it. No unhappy stomachs here.”

Ingredients: (Serves 4)

1 butternut squash (1.5kg, prepared weight 900g)

5tbsp olive oil

2 cloves of garlic, crushed

2.5cm of fresh ginger, peeled and chopped

1tsp salt

1tsp chipotle chilli flakes

1l vegetable stock

100g orzo pasta

To serve:

50g watercress, finely chopped (plus extra, unchopped, for the top)

1 lime, zest only

Balsamic vinegar, to drizzle

HOW TO MAKE NADIYA HUSSAIN’S BUTTERNUT PASTA SOUP WITH WATERCRESS

Step one:

Prepare the squash by cutting off the top and base, so you have a stable surface at either end. Cut into four equal pieces and peel away the outer skin. Remove the seeds and chop the flesh into 2.5cm pieces.

Step two:

Put the chopped butternut squash into a microwave-safe bowl and cover the top with cling film, making sure to secure the edges. Microwave the squash on high for 10 minutes. This could take a few minutes longer or a few minutes less, depending on the strength of your microwave.

I would check on it at eight minutes and then keep going in one minute bursts. You will know the squash is ready if, when you press it, it gives way easily. Remove the cling film and set the squash aside. This step will save lots of time.

Step three:

Put the oil in a large saucepan on a medium heat. When it’s hot, add the garlic and ginger and cook for just a few minutes, until the garlic is golden.

Step four:

Add the cooked squash to the pan and stir to coat it with the garlic and ginger. Season with salt and add the chilli flakes. Pour in the vegetable stock and cook on a medium heat for about 20 minutes.

Step five:

Take the pan off the heat and blend the mixture to a smooth soup, using a stick blender.

Step six:

Now put the mixture back into the pan, add the orzo, and cook for about 10 minutes on a medium to low heat, until the pasta has cooked.

Step seven:

Take off the heat. Serve in bowls, with the watercress, lime zest and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar.

Nadiya’s Family Favourites by Nadiya Hussain, photography by Chris Terry, is published by Michael Joseph, priced £20. Available now.

HOW TO MAKE NADIYA HUSSAIN’S ECLAIR ROLL

Ingredients:

(Serves 4-6)

For the choux pastry:

200ml water

85g unsalted butter, plus extra for greasing

1tbsp caster sugar

A pinch of salt

115g plain flour, sifted

3 medium eggs, beaten

For the filling:300ml whipping cream

2tbsp icing sugar

1tsp vanilla bean paste

4tbsp salted caramel

For the ganache:

200g dark chocolate

100ml double cream

100g milk chocolate,

shaved

Step one:

Preheat the oven to 200°C/180°C fan/gas mark 6. Lightly grease a baking tray and line it with baking paper.

Step two:

To make the pastry, put the water, butter, sugar and salt into a pan on a medium to high heat. Just barely bring to the boil, so the sugar and butter dissolve. Once they have dissolved, turn the heat down and drop the flour in quickly in one go. Stir straight away and keep going, to avoid any lumps. The mixture should look smooth and be coming away from the sides of the pan as you mix it.

Step three:

Take off the heat. Add the eggs a little at a time, mixing after each addition. The mixture will look like it is separating, but keep mixing and it will come together. Keep going until all the eggs are used and the dough is smooth.

Step four:

Pour the mixture into the centre of the prepared tray. Using an offset spatula or the back of a spoon, spread the mixture to a rectangle shape, roughly 20 x 30cm. Wet your fingers and pat down any peaks that may have formed, then pop it into the oven for 30 minutes.

Step five:

Have a clean tea towel ready for when you take out the pastry. Take the roll out of the oven and turn it out on to the tea towel. Roll up the pastry from the shorter end, using the tea towel to help - being sure to roll up the tea towel inside the pastry too. Leave for 20 minutes to cool.

Step six:

To make the filling, whip the cream to soft peaks with the icing sugar and vanilla bean paste. For the ganache, chop the dark chocolate and put it into a bowl. Warm the cream in a small pan, being careful not to let it boil. As soon as it just begins to come up to the boil, take it off the heat and pour it onto the chocolate. Mix until the chocolate has melted completely.

Step seven:

Unroll the pastry and spread the cream all over. Drizzle over the salted caramel. Re-roll the pastry, starting from the shorter end as before (this time don’t wrap up the tea towel - tea towels are not tasty).

Step eight:

Put the roll on a serving plate and spread the ganache on top. Sprinkle over the shavings of milk chocolate and leave in the fridge when you are not eating it. If it makes it to the fridge at all, that is!