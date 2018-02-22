Food and drink: ‘Entering mid-life doesn’t mean you can’t still eat well’ say cookbook authors Mimi Spencer and Sam Rice

The key to really eating well, and not forcing yourself to eat sad salad after sad salad – particularly when you hit the mid-life stage – is to focus on taste and flavour above everything.

Well, this is what cookbook authors Mimi Spencer, 50, and Sam Rice, 48, believe: "Just because something is healthy, you don’t have to eat it – we’d rather get our greens fix from a nice watercress soup than a wheatgrass shot."

The food writer friends first met at the school gates and are now celebrating the paperback version of their recipe collection, The Midlife Cookbook, which dishes up recipes big on taste as well as nutrition, targeted for those facing middle-age. Here, they talk us through their inspirations and approach to keeping healthy and enjoying your food...

What nudged you to tackle the middle chunk of human life in cookbook form?

When you hit midlife, it is often a time for reflection on where you are and what you still want to do with your life. We both came to realise the limiting factor for most people as they get older is their health. If you look after yourself, you can still look forward to a good, long healthspan (we prefer this term to lifespan), which is the number of fit, functional years ahead. So where better to start than with food?

What should people be most aware of nutrition-wise during this period of their life?

As we age, there are two key things that happen relating to food: First, we need fewer calories overall as our metabolism slows, and secondly, we become less efficient at digesting the food we do eat. In practical terms, we need to eat nutrient-dense foods in order to get adequate nutrition from fewer calories. Foods that fit the bill include plenty of colourful fruit and veg, eggs, full-fat yogurt, lean (mainly non-meat) protein and nuts and seeds. It’s not rocket science, but the trick is to get these ingredients onto your fork in the tastiest way possible.

How can people best shake up their approach to cooking and food?

Shift food and cooking up the priority list a little. We all have to eat, and so instead of seeing it as a time-consuming inconvenience, it’s more helpful to view it as an important investment in ourselves. In practice, this means taking a bit of time to plan for the week ahead and get the ingredients in. The other important thing is to have a really good store-cupboard of basics.

What do you feel when you cook?

For a long time, we were a bit resentful of the time we spent in the kitchen. When our kids were young, it was endless fish fingers and spag bol, so it really did seem like Groundhog Day. But now as midlifers, things have changed. Our kids are older, and we can cook more of what we want. Our favourite way to cook is with a decent podcast on (often Desert Island Discs) and lovely, fresh ingredients to hand.

What most concerns you about fad diets and the so-called ‘clean-eating brigade’?

What strikes us as bizarre with the recent wave of clean-eaters, is how what you eat is somehow linked to how good a human being you are - there is no moral link between diet and your personal character. Just because you have a pea protein smoothie for breakfast, it doesn’t make you a better person. A lot of the language used is misleading and, in some cases, plain wrong. A green juice will not detox you, that is what your kidneys and liver are for.

Delicious tips: 4 reasons why you shouldn't keep eggs in the fridge

1 Cold eggs are more likely to curdle when you add them to cake mixtures.

2 Chilled whites don’t whisk up as quickly as room-temperature ones.

3 Fridge-cold eggs are more likely to crack when put into a pan of boiling water.

4 Eggshells are porous, so they absorb the smell of things around them in the fridge… Onion-scented eggs in cake batter? Not nice.

But what about food safety?

The official advice is to keep eggs at an even temperature below 20°C. The fridge does provide a cool, fairly constant environment. But provided your kitchen isn’t too warm, you buy fresh British eggs bearing the British Lion mark (which guarantees they’ll be free from salmonella) and use them before the date stamped on the shell, it’s fine to store them at room temperature.