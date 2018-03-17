Food and drink: Even the worst disaster chefs can learn to cook say Nadia Sawalha and Kaye Adams

On the front cover of Nadia Sawalha and Kaye Adams’ new cookbook, Disaster Chef, the Loose Women presenters are mid food fight.

"That was a bad idea," says Adams, 55, shaking her head ("That was so fun!" Sawalha, 53, shouts over her). "I really cannot recommend cold noodles in your cleavage."

But Sawalha stands by it. "In the world of Instagram, when so much of cookery is about, ‘This is what I am and you’re not; I bet you wish you were me; I’m so wonderful I could eat myself’, if that doesn’t say who we are, what does?" she asks with a cackle.

This is the duo in a nutshell. Best friends for more than two decades, they chat haphazardly over one another, sniping, laughing, buoying one another up and bickering.

They started cooking together because "Kaye really was, there’s no doubt about it, disaster chef", explains Sawalha, who won Celebrity MasterChef in 2007 and has a slew of her own cookbooks already. Adams pulls her phone out and scrolls to a picture of a brown flip-flop-shaped mess that is apparently ‘pitta con funghi’ ("We should definitely film people’s reactions to it," says Sawalha, with another cackle).

They started posting Adams’ not-so appetising dishes on Facebook and realised a lot of people could relate – cooking together on camera became a no-brainer, and the book brings everything together.

Disaster Chef is full of "real food, to get you through life", says Glasgow-based Adams, and is peppered with basic tips and tricks from Sawalha – from getting your steak out of the fridge half an hour before cooking it so it won’t be tough, to tipping your drained potatoes back into the hot pan to dry out before mashing them.

Adams is learning. "She made this," says Sawalha, pointing at the book’s berry pavlova recipe. "We didn’t have any stylists. We cooked the food in the house and my husband took the photos.

"I’m well proud of her – but anyone can make that. If you do every single one of these things, you will create that; simple as that," she says, stabbing the instructions on the page for emphasis.

Delicious.magazine tips: What’s the deal with... maple syrup?

Nadia And Kaye Disaster Chef by Nadia Sawalha and Kaye Adams, photography by Mark Adderley, is published by DK, priced £20.

It’s the boiled-down sap of the sugar maple (Acer saccharum).

Most is produced in eastern Canada and New England.

Each tree yields 35-50 litres sap a year, enough for 1 litre syrup.

Pure maple syrup has a clean, complex, nutty flavour with hints of vanilla and spice. It’s not cheap but a little goes a long way.

Is it all the same?

Maple syrup is graded according to colour and translucence, from early and mid-season Golden and Amber to rich late-season Dark and Very Dark.

The intense darker grades are usually used in baking or sweet-making, while the paler grades are used at the table.

Cloudy syrup doesn’t make the grade.