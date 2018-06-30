Food and drink: Have you ever tried pickled turmeric? Now’s your chance says Will Bowlby

Fresh turmeric is now readily available from all good grocery shops, and when pickled, it takes on a completely different flavour profile; sweet and almost candy-like," explains chef and founder of Kricket – an Indian-inspired series of restaurants – Will Bowlby. "It pairs well with langoustines and the spicy acidic butter that is spooned over at the end.

"This dish works equally well with lobster or prawns, but we like to keep things low-cost and local so we’ve opted for Scottish langoustines, which deserve to be far more popular than they are now. They are beautifully delicate and I hope we will be seeing a lot more of these langoustines on menus across the country."

Give it a go at home...

KRICKET’S GRILLED LANGOUSTINES WITH PICKLED TURMERIC AND LASOONI BUTTER

Method: step one:

Make the pickling liquor. Put all the ingredients in a heavy-based saucepan over a low heat and stir occasionally until all the sugar dissolves. Remove from the heat and set aside to cool before decanting into a sterilised jar. Store in the fridge until required.

step two:

Make the pickle. Peel the turmeric root into thin ribbons, and place into a bowl. Steep in the pickling liquor for one to two hours at room temperature, then keep in the refrigerator until needed.

step three:

Prepare the langoustines by cutting lengthways down the centre of each, keeping the head intact, and removing the intestinal thread. Marinate in the oil, turmeric and salt, then cover and set aside in the refrigerator.

step four:

Make the lasooni butter by blitzing the butter in a food processor with the coriander, garlic, green chillies, a squeeze of lime juice and salt.

step five:

Grill the langoustines under a high heat for two to three minutes on each side until just cooked. Alternatively, you can also cook the langoustines in a heavy-based frying pan over a medium to high heat. Ensure you do not overcook them.

step six

Melt the lasooni butter gently in a small frying pan to retain its vibrant colour. Squeeze in little more lime juice, then spoon it over the cooked langoustines. Garnish with pickled turmeric and serve.

Kricket: An Indian-Inspired Cookbook by Will Bowlby, photography by Hugh Johnson, is published by Hardie Grant, priced £26. Available now.

Delicious.magazine tips: Bread making terms

Kneading, rising, knocking back, proving… What does the jargon mean?

KNEADING

Means working dough by stretching and folding, either by hand or in a mixer with a dough hook. Adding water to flour causes proteins to combine and form gluten. Kneading works them into a stretchy network – essential for good bread. How it’s done:

• Stretch the dough on the work surface using the heel of your hand, fold it back on itself, then turn it 90 degrees and repeat many times.

• For wet mixes, slap the dough onto the work surface, lift it up to stretch it, then turn, fold and repeat.

Kneading usually takes 5-10 minutes. When the dough’s ready, it should have a smooth outer skin. If you can stretch a piece of dough thin enough to almost see through without breaking, it’s ready for rising – this is the windowpane test.

RISING

After kneading, the dough is left to rise. As the yeast in the dough ferments, it produces carbon dioxide bubbles that cause the dough to expand. Usually, the bread should double in size (some butter-rich or wholemeal doughs are exceptions). Rising needs a warm, draught-free place, though it can also be done slowly in the fridge for a more complex flavour.

KNOCKING BACK is the gentle deflating of the risen dough before it’s shaped and left to rise again (or prove). This evens out irregularities and large air bubbles. Press the dough with your fingers, then fold it over itself a few times and shape into a ball. Leave for a bit before shaping.

PROVING

The second rise, after the dough has been shaped into a loaf or put into a tin or proving basket, and before it goes into the oven. The dough should double in size again until a dent poked in the surface with your finger slowly fills in. Proving needs to happen in a warm, draught-free environment. You can prove loaves more slowly in a cool place for a more complex flavour, but cover with a plastic bag to prevent a skin forming.