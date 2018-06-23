Food and drink: Kick-starting Britain’s Moroccan food revolution

This tasty dip is the kind you can slather on almost anything.

"Zaalouk is my favourite salad-dip hybrid in the entire world," says food writer Nargisse Benkabbou.

"I grew up eating loaves of khobz stuffed with creamy zaalouk, small patties of kefta and sometimes a few squeezes of tomato ketchup.

"This is one of the most iconic Moroccan salads, and every region and every family has its own way of cooking it.

"Some like it with lots of tomato, while others prefer it very chunky and herby.

"I like my zaalouk creamy, spicy and smoky,"

"I became familiar with smoked paprika at cookery school and I am so grateful for discovering this flamboyant spice, because it gives my zaalouk the smokiness I didn’t know it was missing.

Serve it with grilled meat or fish, or as a spread in a sandwich.

HOW TO MAKE NARGISSE BENKABBOU’S SMOKY ZAALOUK

Method:

Step one:

Heat the olive oil in a medium saucepan and add all the ingredients.

Cover the pan and cook over a medium-low heat for about 30 minutes until the vegetables are soft, stirring occasionally to make sure they don’t stick to the base of the pan.

Step two:

Uncover the pan and crush the vegetables with a potato masher, then leave to cook for about five minutes over a medium heat, stirring occasionally, until all the liquid has evaporated. Taste and adjust the seasoning, adding salt if necessary.

Step three:

Serve warm or cold, garnished with a sprinkling of coriander, as a side, dip or spread on khobz.

Casablanca: My Moroccan Food by Nargisse Benkabbou, photography by Matt Russell is published by Mitchell Beazley, priced £20. Available now from octopusbooks.co.uk.

delicious.magazine tips: 3 summer dips

Supermarket dips are fine but homemade versions taste even better

1. Soured cream and allium

Mix 100g soured cream and 100g crème fraîche. Add 2 tbsp lemon juice, a good pinch of salt, 2 crushed garlic cloves, 2 finely chopped spring onions and a big handful of snipped fresh chives and stir together.

2. Beetroot and goat’s curd

Heat the oven to 200°C/180°C fan/gas 6. Toss 300g beetroot with 6 unpeeled garlic cloves and 2 tbsp olive oil, then put in a roasting tin and cover with foil. Roast for 1 hour or until the beetroot are tender. Leave until cool enough to handle, then peel. Put the flesh in a food processor with the garlic pulp squeezed from its skins. Add 4 tbsp olive oil, plus leaves from 4 fresh thyme sprigs. Season well and whizz until smooth. Whizz in 200g soft fresh goat’s cheese. Serve garnished with chopped fresh mint.

3. Feta and green chilli

Heat 1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil in a small frying pan and add 2 whole green chillies. Cook for 2-3 minutes until blistered all over. Leave to cool, then peel and remove the seeds. Put the flesh in a mini processor with 1 tbsp red wine vinegar, 300g feta, 1 tsp dried oregano, some black pepper and 75-100g greek yogurt. Whizz until creamy. Spoon into a bowl, drizzle with olive oil and top with extra slices of green chilli.