Forecast brings disappointment for those who want a white Christmas

With just over a week to go until Christmas, the Met Office has said it’s unlikely there will be any snow to greet Santa’s arrival in Northern Ireland.

While many people will have been crossing their fingers for a white Christmas, forecasters say their hopes are likely to be dashed, with the prospect of significant snowfall unlikely.

“There is a little bit of uncertainty in the detail given the timeframe, but it looks like a continuation of the changeable weather with some rain at times but some drier, brighter interludes at times with temperatures up and down a little bit but probably averaging out close to normal coming up to Christmas,” said meteorologist Steven Keates.

“There are hints as we move towards Christmas Day itself and just after that high pressure may become a bit more dominant so that will mean it will be a bit more settled and we’ll see a bit more in the way of dry, bright weather.

“I don’t think we’ll see any snow, except perhaps on the highest hills briefly in the next few days.”

So does that definitely rule out any prospect of a white Christmas?

Stressing that there is “still some uncertainty” in the forecast for more than a week away, Steven added: “There is no strong signal that we’ll see snow. It may turn a bit colder as we move towards Christmas itself, but as it does so it may become drier as well.

“It does look as though the end of December into the New Year it may well end up being a bit colder, but I would say the run up to Christmas will still be on the milder side with very little if any snow around.”