Forest fire rages across 8-10 acres

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were forced to pull back from a forest fire in Co Down late last night.

The fire at Dinnahilly Mountain in Newcastle, close to Tollymore Forest Park, was brought under control but firefighters had to withdraw due to nightfall and “potential danger to personnel”. A small number of personnel remained at the scene throughout the night.

The operation is to resume today.

A spokesperson for the service, late last night, said: “Following receipt of a large number of calls, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are dealing with a forest fire in Newcastle in the Drinnahilly Mountain area close to Tollymore Forest park.

“A total of eight pumping appliances and four specialist appliances with 60 firefighters and specialist Wildfire Officers have been engaged in firefighting operations.”

The spokesperson continued: “Crews have contained the fire at present but have withdrawn from the area due to night-fall and potential danger to personnel. A smaller number of personnel will remain at the scene throughout the night to monitor the situation. Operations will be scaled back up at first light tomorrow morning.

“The incident has affected approximately 8-10 acres of wildfire materials.”

The fire service spokesperson added: “Firefighting operations are likely to continue throughout the day tomorrow.”