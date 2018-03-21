Forklift used to remove ATM from wall - and steal cash

Police are appealing for information after cash was taken from an ATM machine in the early hours of this morning.

The incident happened following a burglary at a shop on Victoria Street in Keady, Co Armagh.



Shortly before 2am thieves used a Forklift to remove an ATM machine from the building before removing the cash from inside the machine.

Considerable damage was caused to the wall of the building during the incident.



Police are asking for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who has any information that can assist with the investigation to contact Detectives in Lurgan on 101, quoting reference 176 21/03/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.