Former apprentice wins excellence Skillsbuild award

A former apprentice at Magherafelt-based Henry Brothers, has been awarded the Hugh Gettinby Memorial Award for Execellence in Construction Training.

Ian Forsythe, a capentry lecturer at the Northern Regional College in Coleraine, was presened with the award at the SkillbuildNI 2019 finals.

The award is presented annually to an individual involved in the training of young people who has displayed the highest standards of success and dedication to the Skillbuild NI ethos.

Ian began his career as a carpentry apprentice with Henry Bros and worked his way up through the ranks to become general foreman. He stayed with the company for 17 years before establishing his own business in 1999. A few years later, when he started doing some part-time lecturing at Dungannon College, he got the taste for working in the Further Education sector.