Former assistant chief constable Stephen White new chairperson of RUC GC Foundation

The Department of Justice has appointed Stephen White as the new chairperson of the RUC George Cross Foundation.

Mr White, a former assistant chief constable of the Royal Ulster Constabulary and Police Service of Northern Ireland, was appointed following an open competition regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments Northern Ireland, and took up office today for a term of five years.

Mr White, who also served in Iraq in the temporary rank of deputy chief constable while attached to the US-led coalition, is currently a security sector consultant working with a number of international bodies and groups.

“I feel very privileged to be offered the opportunity to lead the RUC GC Foundation, particularly so since I am its first chairman to have served in the Royal Ulster Constabulary,” Mr White, a former trustee of the foundation, said.

“The foundation has a mandate which is very close to my heart – to mark the sacrifices and honour the achievements of the RUC GC and I will do all in my power to ensure that this mandate will be at the centre of all our activities.

“My aim is to provide visible, inclusive and empathetic leadership to a foundation that is proud of the RUC’s history while being meaningful to our stakeholders and outward-looking for those interested in learning about policing and the positive role it plays in society.”

Peter May, permanent secretary for the Department of Justice, said: “I would like to congratulate Stephen on his appointment.

“He brings a wealth of experience to this very important role and I wish him every success for his term of office.”

Mr May went on to thank the former chairperson of the foundation, Brian Rea CBE JP, for his “personal commitment and the significant contribution he has made to the work of the foundation over the last five years.”