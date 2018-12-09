Former Brexit secretary: UK could have pressed harder on backstop

Former Brexit secretary Dominic Raab has claimed officials within the EU are of the mindset that the loss of Northern Ireland is the price the UK would pay for Brexit.

Conservative MP Mr Raab also said the UK could have “pressed harder” on the backstop during the talks.

Speaking to Sophy Ridge On Sunday on Sky News, Mr Raab said he suspects the deal will be voted down but could still be “remedied” if the EU is willing to look again at the backstop and that the UK will transition to a free trade agreement.

He described the Brexit deal as the “worst of all the alternatives” and said some of the no-deal Brexit warnings issued by the Government are “just not credible”.

The former Brexit secretary suggested Brussels recognised the need to time-limit the Irish border backstop before officials took negotiations in “another direction”.

Mr Raab, who quit the Cabinet last month over the Brexit deal, said: “You could see this backstop issue coming down the line. It was obvious. It wasn’t a shock or a surprise.

“I made clear that it had to be time-limited and finite, and Michel Barnier, at one point in one of our meetings, said ‘I understand it needs to be short’, but I’m afraid after that the technical track for the negotiations took it in another direction and I was very clear with the Prime Minister that we should of stood firm at that point, and that was back in July.

“Now I’m not suggesting it’s easy to go back. You lose moments in negotiations and you can’t just claw them back. What I am suggesting is that there is probably more flexibility than is being suggested and actually we should have taken a robust line back then and we certainly should be taking one now.”

Commenting on Northern Ireland he said: “I’m very surprised in the way that Northern Ireland was treated, and you would hear swirling around in Brussels, particularly the people around (Martin) Selmayr (Secretary-General of the European Commission) and some others, that losing Northern Ireland would be the price that the UK would pay for Brexit. This was reported to me through the diplomatic channels.

“There’s one thing to defend your interests robustly, there’s another thing in the spirit of so-called European unity to be trying to carve up a major European nation.”

On no-deal technical notices issued by the Government, Mr Raab said: “Well I scrutinised all of those papers and frankly I can say, now as a backbencher, that some of those assumptions are just not credible.”

Asked about Mrs May’s future, Mr Raab added: “I think she could still, even in the event of a big loss on the vote, which we expect, I think she could still turn it round. But we need a change of approach. She needs to go back with a, if you like, a best final offer to the EU.”

He commented: “The reality is, I stood up and tried to make it work. But I couldn’t in good conscience go to Brussels and sign a deal with Michel Barnier that I feel would be so damaging to the British economy and devastating to our democracy.”

Mr Raab later said he would not rule himself out of running for leader but stressed he would not “get sucked into that debate”.