Former MLA Jo-Anne Dobson and son 'home sweet home' after kidney transplant

Former UUP MLA Jo-Anne Dobson and her son Mark are now 'home sweet home' after undergoing major surgery.

Ms Dobson donated her kidney to her son Mark in recent days to improve his quality of life as he suffered kidney problems from birth.

Mark received his first kidney transplant in 2009 but lost his donated organ in August last year.

A Facebook post announcing their arrival at home soil said: "Home Sweet Home!

"Mark & I are safely back home from the City Hospital after our transplant operations.

"We have nothing but admiration for the truly amazing people who have been looking after us at Ward 11 South at Belfast City Hospital & send them our heartfelt thanks & love!"

She added that they were "absolutely overwhelmed by the thousands of pm’s, emails, texts & messages & are slowly working our way through them together".

She added: "Plenty of rest & recovery ahead for us as we continue to promote our passion #OrganDonation".