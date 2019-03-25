Former MoD properties to be given a new lease of life

More than 50 disused former Ministry of Defence (MoD) homes in Lisburn are to be brought back into use.

The 59 properties at Mountview Drive and Skyline Drive, which were gifted to the Department for Communities (DfC) in January 2017, have been handed over to Clanmil Housing for refurbishment as social and affordable houses.

The run-down properties – believed to be worth around £5 million – will be transformed into 30 social homes for families on the social housing waiting list and 29 affordable homes for sale to those wanting to get on the property ladder.

The long-awaited transfer of the properties, stalled due to the lack of a devolved government, has now officially been given the green light.

Tracy Meharg, DfC permanent secretary, commented: “Clanmil will soon be able to get under way with the refurbishment works and these vacant properties will be brought back to life and provide good quality, comfortable homes for many families.”

Clare McCarty, group chief executive of Clanmil Housing, said: “We’re delighted to finally be in a position to start the refurbishment work that will bring them back to life as much needed, high quality, affordable family homes.”

Councillor Jonathan Craig, who along with his DUP colleagues has been campaigning since early 2017 for the houses to be brought back into use, said: “I am extremely pleased to see them finally being handed over to Clanmil and I look forward to seeing the contractors in there and starting work as quickly as possible.”