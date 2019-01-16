Former police chief who died in Mournes was ‘thoughtful, caring’

A father-of-two and former police Chief Superintendent who died after falling on the Mourne Mountains on Sunday was “thoughtful, caring and considerate,” mourners at his funeral heard earlier today.

Robert Robinson, who was born in Claudy in Co Londonderry but lived in recent years in Banbridge, Co Down, was an experienced hill walker who had climbed Mount Sinai, Table Mountain in South Africa and hills and peaks across the world.

His death came as the result of a “tragic accident” when he slipped on a piece of damp ground near the top of Slieve Commedagh.

Mourners at his funeral heard today how the retired police officer had served with distinction across Northern Ireland — in Newtownhamilton, Middletown, Enniskillen, Lurgan, Armagh, Omagh, Musgrave Street Belfast and finally in Downpatrick as Chief Superintendent and District Commander.

He had been awarded a Queen’s Police Medal in 2006 in recognition of his service.

Archdeacon of Dromore and rector of Seapatrick parish, giving his funeral address at Holy Trinity Church in Banbridge, said: “Robert enjoyed helping, supporting and encouraging others, being there for others. He was thoughtful, caring and considerate. He could be direct, if he needed to be. He was witty, and of course, there was that smile.

“The family have asked to say how humbled they are by the number of friends who have called or contacted them. Many people have been impacted by his death, because as someone said, ‘If he touched your life, you remembered him.’

“We remember Robert today and thank God for his life, a life that was cut short by a tragic accident, when he slipped on damp ground near the top of Slieve Commedagh just before 1.00pm on Sunday.”

He continued: “The family have asked me to express their appreciation and thanks to the Mountain Rescue Team and Police Rescue Team. In the words of Neil ‘from start to finish they were fantastic’, and he couldn’t praise them enough for what they did.”