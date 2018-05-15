Former Premier League footballer dies in car crash

Former Aston Villa and Bolton defender Jlloyd Samuel died in a car crash on Tuesday morning, the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association has announced.

Samuel, aged 37, represented England at under-21 level before going on to play for Trinidad and Tobago’s senior team.

A statement on the TTFA’s Facebook page read: “The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association and his former national team-mates at this time extends deepest condolences to his family members both in the UK and here in Trinidad and Tobago.”

It is reported that Samuel had just come from leaving his children at school when he was involved in a collision with an oncoming vehicle. It is believed he had been living in Cheshire.