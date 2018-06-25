Foster hopes GAA will reciprocate gesture

Arlene Foster has called for reciprocity from the GAA after she made history by becoming the first DUP leader to attend an Ulster football final.

She was praised by many not only for her attendance at the showpiece event in Clones, Co Monaghan, but also for her respect in standing for the Irish national anthem before the game.

And the former first minister now hopes the gesture, which she described as a “significant step” towards building a shared society, will open up a dialogue between unionists and the GAA.

While she acknowledged that her attendance at the event would not sit well with some members of her party – particularly given that it was held on a Sunday – she was adamant that she made the “right decision”.

She told BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme: “I did recognise that there are those who are supporters of my party who would not be comfortable with that for a number of reasons.

“As a political leader, sometimes we have to do things that we wouldn’t be comfortable with, ordinarily.”

While some have questioned Mrs Foster’s decision to attend the match, the Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA said the move did not in any way diminish her position as a unionist.

Mrs Foster now hopes the GAA will take steps to make the organisation more inclusive and welcoming to people from non-nationalist backgrounds.

The GAA has been heavily criticised by unionists in the past over a number of issues, including its naming of grounds and trophies after former IRA members.

“I hope we can start a conversation with the GAA about a number of different areas – not least the whole issue of why it is that unionists feel that there is a barrier between the GAA and themselves,” Mrs Foster added.

The DUP leader also made it clear that her decision to attend the match was a personal one and she would not expect other MLAs in her party to do the same.

She revealed that she had thought “long and hard” before accepting the invitation and had also sought advice from her own bishop.

Pointing to recent actions by Sinn Fein, including the party’s decision to object to a parade application by a newly constituted Orange lodge in north Belfast, Mrs Foster said: “I have been disappointed recently at some of the utterances from Sinn Fein in relation to Orange parades, in relation to the way in which our culture is respected and identified.

“I am no less someone from the Orange culture by going to that match and I hope they can now try and understand and tolerate those of us who are from a different culture.”

In recent weeks, Mrs Foster has met the Co Fermanagh GAA team and attended an event in Belfast marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

This Thursday, she also plans to attend an LGBT event in Belfast.

When asked on Good Morning Ulster if she was on a “charm offensive”, the DUP leader replied: “I hope it’s not an offensive.

“I hope it’s recognised for what it is – and that is a genuine reaching out from someone who is looking to the future, who wants to build a Northern Ireland where everybody feels comfortable; where our children feel that they can identify as Irish and British, as Northern Irish and British or just as British.

“That’s what I want to build – a Northern Ireland where everybody feels comfortable and where everybody wants to co-exist together.

“That’s my vision for Northern Ireland and I know that it is shared by many people judging by the reaction that I have had over the weekend.”

DUP MLA Christopher Stalford, who attended Sunday’s GAA match alongside his party leader, said the event was an “important step”.

He told BBC’s Talkback programme: “Symbolism does matter in a society like Northern Ireland.

“I wanted to go to recognise the important contribution the GAA plays in Northern Ireland.

“I obviously have issues with the GAA, but there is no point in denying it is a significant presence in the life of Northern Ireland. For many people it is an organisation which they look to, cherish and care about.”

While he acknowledged that some within the unionist community would have difficulty attending a sporting event on a Sunday, Mr Stalford added: “It doesn’t compromise my faith or beliefs.

“From the perspective of the party is about demonstrating that unionism doesn’t need to be inward looking or feel threatened, it can be outward looking and confident.

“I did not in any way compromise my belief in the Union by going to this event.”

The News Letter asked the Ulster GAA for comment, but no one was available.