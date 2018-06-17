Foster meets Fermanagh GAA team ahead of Ulster final

DUP leader Arlene Foster has met members of the Fermanagh GAA team ahead of the Ulster county final against Donegal next weekend.

She enjoyed a “lovely welcome” from the team and management during Saturday evening’s encounter at the luxury Lough Erne resort near Enniskillen.

The Fermanagh and South Tyrone Assembly member wished her neighbours all the best in the final.

She said: “I might not have had many tips for them - but a lovely welcome from the team and management.

“It’s Fermanagh’s year.”

In 2012 former DUP leader and first minister Peter Robinson attended a McKenna Cup GAA final between Tyrone and Derry with Martin McGuinness.

Stormont is at an impasse and the powersharing Executive has not sat for months.

Sinn Fein leaders met the Prince of Wales during his visit to Northern Ireland and the Republic last week in what they described as a conciliatory gesture aimed at unionists.