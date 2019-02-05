Four children die in house fire

Four children have died in a house fire.

Two adults and a fifth child are being treated in hospital for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening following the blaze in Stafford, police said.

Firefighters at the scene of a house fire in Sycamore Lane, Stafford, which claimed the lives of four children.

Police and emergency services were called to reports of a fire on Sycamore Lane in the Highfields area at 2.40am on Tuesday.

A man jumped out of a window at the house with a baby or young child, the BBC reported.

Part of the roof has collapsed with the windows smashed and the inside appearing to have been blackened by smoke.

Chief Inspector John Owen of Staffordshire Police described the incident as "absolutely heart breaking".

Firefighters at the scene of a house fire in Sycamore Lane, Stafford,

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue are examining the scene and police have begun an investigation into the cause of the fire.

In a statement, police said: "Our thoughts are with the family, who are being supported by specialist officers at this difficult time."

West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) were called by the fire service.

Two paramedic officers, three ambulances, the Trust's hazardous area response team, the Merit trauma team and a Basics emergency doctor attended the scene.

Firefighters at the scene of a house fire in Sycamore Lane, Stafford,

A spokeswoman for WMAS said: "When crews arrived they found an ongoing serious house fire. Three occupants, two adults and a child, had managed to get out of the property.

"All three patients were assessed and treated on scene by ambulance staff for non-life threatening injuries before being taken to hospital for further care.

"Tragically, four children from the property were confirmed dead on scene.

"Our thoughts are with the family at this exceptionally difficult time."