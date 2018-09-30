Four men arrested in probe into INLA activity

Four men have today been arrested by Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force in West and North Belfast.

Detective Superintendent Bobby Singleton said: "Six properties were searched as part of an operation which is focused on the criminal activities of Belfast Irish National Liberation Army (INLA).



"A number of items, including a firearm and suspected Class A Drugs, were seized and will now be sent for forensic examination.



"All four men were arrested under the Terrorism Act and have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning."



