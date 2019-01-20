Four people cut free from wreckage of major road smash

A traffic collision which was treated as a “major incident” by the ambulance service has seen all occupants escape life-threatening injuries.

It happened at about 3.32pm on Saturday at the junction of Windyhill Road and Isle Road, to the west of Coleraine, between one vehicle carrying five women, and another carrying a man and a woman.

Five ambulances and three other medical vehicles, plus the air ambulance, were dispatched with the scene, and four people had to be cut free from the wreckage by the fire brigade.

The seven casulaties were taken by land to Altnagelvin and Casueway hospitals and, as of mid-afternoon on Sunday, four patients remained in hospital, all in a stable condition.

The rest were discharged.