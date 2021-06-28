Four year-old girl disappears from play centre - PSNI issue urgent appeal
The PSNI has issued an urgent appeal to the public for help in locating a four year-old girl who was last seen leaving a play centre on Monday.
Scarlett Duddy was seen leaving a play centre on the Springtown Road in Londonderry shortly before midday.
“We are keen to know that Scarlet is safe and well," said Inspector Swanson.
"We believe she may be in the company of a relative and may possibly be in the Republic of Ireland.
“I would appeal to that person to get in touch with police as soon as possible on 101, quoting the reference number 932 of 28/06/21."
Inspector Swanson added: “Scarlet is described as having hazel eyes and light brown hair which was tied up with a pink hair bow and her front two teeth are missing.
“She was wearing peach leggings, a peach skirt, peach t-shirt with daddy's little superstar printed on the front and a dark blue jumper with silver sequined heart.
“If any members of the public have any information about Scarlet, I would urge them to contact police immediately.”