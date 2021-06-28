MISSING - four year-old Scarlett Duddy.

Scarlett Duddy was seen leaving a play centre on the Springtown Road in Londonderry shortly before midday.

“We are keen to know that Scarlet is safe and well," said Inspector Swanson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We believe she may be in the company of a relative and may possibly be in the Republic of Ireland.

“I would appeal to that person to get in touch with police as soon as possible on 101, quoting the reference number 932 of 28/06/21."

Inspector Swanson added: “Scarlet is described as having hazel eyes and light brown hair which was tied up with a pink hair bow and her front two teeth are missing.

“She was wearing peach leggings, a peach skirt, peach t-shirt with daddy's little superstar printed on the front and a dark blue jumper with silver sequined heart.