Four-year-old girl found dead was 'fun-loving, caring and bubbly'

The family of a four-year-old who died at a property in South Wales have paid tribute to a "fun-loving, caring and bubbly little girl".

Amelia Brooke Harris died following an incident in Trealaw in Rhondda on Friday night.

A 37-year-old woman who was arrested remains in custody after officers were granted a 36-hour extension to quiz her.

In a statement released by South Wales Police, the little girl's family said: "On Friday night we tragically lost our baby girl Amelia Brooke Harris.

"A loving daughter, sister, granddaughter, great granddaughter, niece and cousin.

"Amelia was beautiful both inside and out - and was a fun-loving, caring and bubbly little girl.

"She was taken far too early from us and had her whole life ahead of her. Words cannot convey how we are feeling at this moment in time. We know our lives will never be the same again."

The force is supporting the family with specially-trained family liaison officers.

Detective Superintendent Richard Jones, of South Wales Police, said: "Our thoughts go out to the family and friends in what is a traumatic incident.

"I would like to thank them for speaking with us and assisting our investigation, at what is clearly a very difficult time for them.

"I would also like to thank the local community for their patience, given the significant police activity in the area over the past 36 hours.

"In addition, I want to remind members of the public to demonstrate responsibility when using social media.

"Some information has been both upsetting for family members and could compromise the investigation, and future court proceedings."

Officers are awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination which is due to take place on Sunday.