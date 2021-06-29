Four year-old Scarlet Duddy is still missing - PSNI believe she could be in Republic of Ireland

MISSING - four year-old Scarlett Duddy.

Scarlett Duddy was last seen leaving the play centre on the Springtown Road in Londonderry shortly before midday.

“We are keen to know that Scarlet is safe and well," said Inspector Swanson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We believe she may be in the company of a relative and may possibly be in the Republic of Ireland.

“I would appeal to that person to get in touch with police as soon as possible on 101, quoting the reference number 932 of 28/06/21."

Inspector Swanson added: “Scarlet is described as having hazel eyes and light brown hair which was tied up with a pink hair bow and her front two teeth are missing.

“She was wearing peach leggings, a peach skirt, peach t-shirt with daddy's little superstar printed on the front and a dark blue jumper with silver sequined heart.

“If any members of the public have any information about Scarlet, I would urge them to contact police immediately.”

---

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Alistair Bushe

Editor