Frampton v Donaire: Frank Warren promises Windsor Park date for The Jackal

Promoter Frank Warren will make Carl Frampton’s dream of fighting at Windsor Park a reality if he wins at the SSE Arena in Belfast tonight.

Frampton faces former four-weight world champion Nonito Donaire in a WBO interim featherweight title clash and Warren insists that if ‘The Jackal’ sees off Donaire Windsor is next.

Frank Warren with Carl Frampton and Nonito Donaire at yesterday's weigh-in

“This fight is very important because we want to be back here in the summer.

“We want to be going to Windsor Park and putting on a big show involving Carl.

“But we have got to get there and he cannot afford to slip-up here because his career depends on this fight.

“It is a very important fight for him and he has to win. I can guarantee him Windsor Park but he has to beat Donaire,” he added.

“But we want to put on that fight in the summer - we are on a roll here and he has been fantastic.”

And Warren admits both fighters know what is at stake before they take to the ring in Belfast this evening.

“Both guys know what they want. Winning the interim title will get them a shot at the WBO champion Oscar Valdez.

“All being well that Carl wins, then I’ll be on the phone Monday morning to the WBO to see when negotiations can start for a fight with Valdez if he doesn’t move up a weight.

“I promised him Windsor Park and I intend to deliver on that but he has to beat Donaire first.”