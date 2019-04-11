Francie Morgan: Co Down man ‘tirelessly dedicated himself to saving lives at sea’

Mourners will gather in Newcastle, Co Down this morning for the funeral of long-serving lifeboat volunteer and RNLI employee Francie Morgan.

Mr Morgan, 65, passed away suddenly on Monday while out walking his dog near his home.

A former station coxswain with Newcastle RNLI and an RNLI staff coxswain, he was awarded the MBE in 2010 for voluntary service to the RNLI.

Having started with the RNLI as a shore helper in 1969, he went on to become one of the youngest coxswains at the age of just 33.

Crew records only date back to 1994, but they show that in the past 25 years he launched the lifeboat on 201 occasions, assisting more than 170 people and saving many lives.

As an RNLI fleet staff coxswain, he worked in a number of lifeboat stations around the UK and Ireland and was a popular and respected member of staff.

Former colleagues at RNLI Jersey said Mr Morgan had “tirelessly dedicated himself to saving lives at sea”.

“Those that knew Francie, were familiar with his gentlemanly character with many a funny story. He will be deeply missed by the Fleet Operations Team and wider RNLI staff and volunteers as well as his many friends in RNLI Jersey,” a Facebook post said.

Penlee Lifeboat in Cornwall posted: “Rest in peace Francie...you will be sadly missed by us all. Fair winds and a following sea old friend.”

Mr Morgan’s funeral mass will take place in The Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, Newcastle at 10am.

He will be laid to rest in St Mary’s Old Cemetery.

Mr Morgan is survived by his wife Jennie and children Kate, Michael and David.