Francis McDermott sentenced for manslaughter of schoolboy Oisin McGrath

A Fermanagh man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison, suspended for three years at Dungannon Crown Court for the manslaughter of a boy at a school in 2015.

Francis McDermott, 20, from Camphill Park, Newtownbutler, County Fermanagh pleaded guilty in October to the manslaughter of Oisin McGrath, 13, following an incident at St Michael’s College in Enniskillen on February 9, 2015 whenever both were students at the school.

Oisin McGrath

McDermott was sentenced on Friday.

Detective Chief Inspector Gareth Talbot, from PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch, said: “First and foremost our thoughts today go to the family of Oisin McGrath who continue to mourn the loss of the young teenager.

“While the sentencing brings a close to the police investigation, it does not bring an end to the pain Oisin’s family and friends are suffering. They continue to face life without Oisin and miss him daily as he was their beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin. They will now not see him finish his education or find a career, grow into a young man or know what his future may have held.

“The events which took place at the school over two years ago show all too tragically what can happen when a person is struck. In this tragic case, one blow to Oisin’s head/neck area was enough to kill him.

“I would like to remind people that one spur of the moment action, whether it’s at a school or in any other setting, can have long term and devastating consequences for all involved - the victim and also the perpetrator. I would urge people to think before they act, as one strike can kill.”