Free exhibition: ‘The Bible Comes to Life’ in Ballyholme

A Co Down church is hosting a unique interactive exhibition exploring the life and culture of the world’s bestselling book.

‘The Bible Comes to Life’ at Ballyholme Parish, Bangor boasts a rich collection of historic artefacts including Torah (Bible) scrolls, Middle Eastern clothes, models of the tabernacle and temple, and items of Biblical daily life.

The exhibition gives people an opportunity to learn about Jewish life, culture and religion from the Hebrew Scriptures, while also placing the roots of Christianity in their original and spiritual context.

“The exhibition takes us back to before the Reformation, before the division in East and West to the prehistory that gave birth to Christianity,” explained Canon Simon Doogan. “The Hebrew Scriptures were the Bible Jesus read so understanding the world of the Old Testament is vital to our understanding of the New Testament.”

The free exhibition opened at St Columbanus Church of Ireland, Groomsport Road yesterday. It is open to the public today and tomorrow (6:30pm - 9:30pm) and on Saturday (1:30pm - 5pm).