Free Presbyterian Church unveils its new moderator

A Co Down minister has been elected as the next moderator of the Free Presbyterian Church of Ulster.

Rev Gordon Dane, minister in Crossgar, was elected at the May Presbytery to succeed Rev Thomas Murray, minister of the Comber congregation.

Rev Dane has been minister of Crossgar Free Presbyterian Church for the last 15 years and will take on his new role in September.

He said that he is conscious of the “high honour” that has been bestowed on him by the Presbytery but also of the “deep responsibility”.

“In a time of political uncertainty, as at any other time, our land needs the hope of the Gospel of Christ,” he added.

He also stated that his hope for Ulster is for a revival of true religion in its towns and countryside.

Rev Dane ministered in two congregations before coming to Crossgar.

He was the first minister of the fledgling congregation in Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone and he then moved to Coragarry, Co Monaghan in the Republic of Ireland where he was minister for nearly 12 years.

Rev Dane, an Enniskillen man by birth, has a Bachelor of Science honours degree from Aston University, Birmingham and an MA from Trinity Theological Seminary in the United States.

He is also a graduate of the Whitefield College of the Bible where he has taught New Testament Greek for 29 years.

He is married to Florence and has three children, Faith, James and Ruth.