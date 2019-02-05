Freedom honour for Jonathan Rea

Racing star Jonathan Rea MBE is to be awarded the Freedom of Mid and East Antrim, the council has confirmed.

Councillors backed a motion last night to bestow the honour on the four-time World Superbike champion.

Alderman Gregg McKeen, who brought the motion to Council, said: “Jonathan’s career to date has been nothing short of incredible. He is one of the greatest sportspeople our country has ever produced.

“Most people can only dream of winning one world title – but Jonathan has sealed four, and he’s determined to add to that tally.

“The word hero is often overused but in Jonathan we in Mid and East Antrim have someone who is truly fitting of that description.

“He is a wonderful ambassador for our area and an inspiration to so many throughout Northern Ireland, and around the world.

“I am delighted this Council will award its highest accolade to Jonathan.”

Councillor Paul Reid seconded the motion.

“Despite his success, Jonathan has never forgotten his roots,” he said.

“He is a proud past pupil of Larne Grammar School and ensures he maintains his strong ties with the local community.

“This area has a strong affinity with motorsport and we are so proud that one of the greatest ever riders hails from Mid and East Antrim.

“Jonathan is the perfect example of what can be achieved through hard work and dedication, and he is the perfect role model for our young people.”

The council say more details will be announced in due course.