Freezing fog and frost to strike overnight | Salting planned on main routes

Patchy frost and freezing fog will hit Northern Ireland tomorrow morning, according to the Met Office.

According to the meteorologists we will see "patchy frost and freezing fog at first" before seeing "a mainly dry and bright day with sunny spells over northern counties".

Winter

The Met Office adds: "Cloudier with showers affecting Antrim and southern counties." They say the maximum temperature will be 7 °C.

A spokesman for the Department of the Infrastructure said: “There is a risk of icy conditions on roads, mainly in the North of the province.

“Overnight salting is planned for the main roads that are likely to be affected.

“Road users should take care, particularly when travelling on untreated roads.”

Salting the roads

Meanwhile Tuesday to Thursday will feel similarly cold.

The Met Office say: "Cloudy and feeling cold on Tuesday with strengthening winds and some heavy rain.

"Wet and windy at times on Wednesday and Thursday, coastal gales or severe gales."

