Fresh appeal for information on missing William Morrison

Police have launched a fresh Facebook appeal to find missing William Morrison who was last seen on Boxing Day.

Mr Morrison was last seen in the Skegoneil Avenue area of north Belfast on Tuesday 26th December, 2017.



He is described as being 5 ft 5 ins with a slim build and pale complexion.

"He has short grey hair which is cut in a crew cut style," says the Facebook post. "He is unshaven with black and grey heavy stubble."

The post adds that Mr Morrison "is known to frequent Belfast City centre in the area of Pottingers Entry".



Police are appealing to William, or indeed to anyone who knows his whereabouts to contact them at Tennent Street quoting reference number 1213 of 30/12/2017.