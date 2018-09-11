Fresh appeal for witnesses into fatal road collision

Police investigating a fatal road traffic collision on the Great Northern Road in Omagh last Tuesday morning are renewing their appeal for witnesses.

“A 69 year old pedestrian died following a one-vehicle collision on the Great Northern road around 11.20am on the morning of Tuesday 4 September," said Constable McNee.

“Officers revisited the scene of the collision this morning and I am continuing to appeal to anyone who was traveling on the Great Northern Road on Tuesday morning and who witnessed the collision to contact police. "

The officer said police are "particularly keen to speak with anyone who has dashcam or helmet footage and observed the grey coloured BMW X3 prior to or at the time of the collision, to contact officers in the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 430 04/09/18".