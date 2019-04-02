Fresh appeal in Tara Wright death investigation

Police are appealing for fresh information around the death of 17-year-old Tara Wright.

Officers investigating the circumstances surrounding her death and the road traffic collision which occurred on the Ballygowan Road at its junction with Manse Road during the early hours of Sunday 24th March have revisited the scene of the collision.

Inspector Nigel Henry said: “We revisited the scene of the collision during the early hours of Sunday morning as part of our investigation into this fatal rtc.

“At this stage we are focusing our enquiries on the circumstances leading to Tara’s death.

“We believe that the silver Mercedes car Tara was travelling in was in the area of Gourley’s Bar near the roundabout in Ballygowan around 1.25am on Sunday 24th March 2019. We would like to hear from anyone who noticed this car between 11pm on Saturday 23rd March and 1.30am on Sunday 24th March.

“I would also like to thank all of those who have come forward with information already and ask again for anyone who witnessed a grey coloured MG car between Ballygowan Road and the Belfast City Hospital during the early hours of Sunday, 24th March to contact us.

“If you have dash cam footage which you believe is relevant to this investigation, you can contact us on 101, quoting reference number 227 of 24/03/19.”

Four males aged 20, 21, 28 and 30 were arrested as part of the investigation. They were released on bail and continue to assist us with our enquiries.