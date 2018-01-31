Fresh appeal into fatal pensioner collision

Police investigating a road traffic collision on January 13, in which a 72 year old pedestrian died, have issued a renewed appeal for information.

Inspector Keir Kitt said: “This collision happened around 5pm on the A5 Omagh Road, between Garvaghy and Ballygawley, close to licensed premises.

“We would appeal to anyone who was in the area around 5pm on Saturday or who has any information about this incident to get in touch with us.

"We would also like to hear from motorists who were on the Omagh Road around this time and who had a dash cam fitted to their vehicle.

“Please contact police in Omagh on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 950 13/01/18.”