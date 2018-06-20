Fresh appeal launched into how man sustained serious head injury

An appeal has been launched on social media to help police determine how a 21-year-old man sustained a serious head injury.

PSNI North Belfast in a Facebook post said: "Police are renewing their appealing for information after a male was found with a serious head injury in east Belfast on Sunday night, 17 June.

"The 21 year old was located by a passing police patrol on Woodstock Link at around 8.30pm. He remains critically ill in hospital."

The post adds that police are carrying out inquiries to establish what happened to the man prior to police arrival.

"The male is described as slim build, and is believed to have been wearing dark track bottoms and a grey hoodie during the time of the incident," adds the post. "Police believe the male was either riding or pushing a red Carrerra Mountain Bike."

They add: "What isn’t clear is how the male sustained his injury.

"He could have fallen from the bike or have been involved in a road traffic collision.

"Did you see this male on the Woodstock Link? Do you have dash cam footage of the area at around this time?

"We are keen to speak to anyone who can help us determine exactly what happened and if anyone else was involved.

"Officers can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference number 1240 17/06/18.”