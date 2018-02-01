Fresh appeal on attempted murder in Aughnacloy

Police have set up an incident room and renewed their appeal for information on the attempted murder of an 83-yearold woman in Aughnacloy on Tuesday, January 23.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “The investigation is ongoing into this horrific incident and we are following a number of lines of enquiry connected to the attempted murder and the three other burglaries in the Aughnacloy, Ballygawley and Seskinore areas, which we believed are linked.

“On Thursday, February 1, detectives, assisted our colleagues in An Garda Siochana, who conducted two searches of properties in the Tallaght area of Dublin. “A number of items have been seized for further examination.”

The black Saab vehicle, which police believe was used by the suspects during the burglaries, was recovered in Dundalk on Friday, January 26.

Mr Caldwell said: “We are continuing to investigate this appalling incident in which the vulnerable 83-year-old woman sustained serious injuries as well as the other burglaries which we believe are linked.

“We have made good progress and I would like to thank members of the public who have come forward to police with information – you have made a difference.

“I continue to appeal for information about a silver car, possibly a Ford Focus, with false registration 06 WX 6313. Anyone who has any information about this car or about the burglaries should contact detectives in Dungannon. We have set up an incident room in Dungannon to deal with any information. Please call 101 ex 53135 quoting reference 1218 of 23/01/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111,”