Fresh arch unveiled in village as it gears up for Twelfth

A new arch commemorating fallen Orange brethren has been unveiled in a Co Down village, which is one of 17 venues preparing to host Twelfth demonstrations this year.

It was unveiled in Donaghcloney on Saturday when Orangemen paraded from the village’s Royal British Legion Hall to the site, where prayers were said and scripture was read. It is understood there had been no arch in the village since the late 1920s.

Kyle Savage, chairman of the Donaghcloney Linen Green Association which organised the new arch, is pictured here giving a thumbs-up (fourth from the left) on Saturday evening alongside fellow Orangemen.