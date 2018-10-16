Friends and family of NI woman killed in car crash release dozens of pink balloons in her memory

The family and friends of a young Northern Ireland woman killed in a road traffic collision have celebrated her life by releasing pink balloons and laying pink flowers on a beach in Co. Donegal.

Eighteen year-old Londonderry woman, Laura Szewc, was tragically killed in September when the car she was travelling in was involved in a road traffic collision near Nixon's Corner on the old Letterkenny Road.

Eighteen year-old Laura Szewc who was killed in a road traffic collision in September.

A memorial mass was held in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown on Friday to celebrate Laura's life.

Friends and family then met up on Lisfannon Beach in Inishowen on Saturday afternoon where they remembered Laura by observing a minute's silence and by releasing dozens of pink balloons into the sky.

The group also laid pink flowers in memory of Laura.

Laura's sister-in-law and close friend, Stacey Glasgow, helped to organise the memorial event and streamed the releasing of the balloons live on Facebook.

Laura's little three year-old nephew Tommy Glasgow (pictured) wanted to make sure he released the first pink balloon in memory of his beloved auntie.

"We had the most beautiful day; it was so special to each and everyone of us," said Stacey.

"It touched the heart of everyone and it just shows how much Laura was loved and treasured by all.

"I wanted make the point of going live on Facebook so that her family from Poland could also watch and also any of Laura's friends who couldn't make the memorial in person," she added.

Laura, who was originally born in Poland, was from the Cornshell Fields area of Londonderry.