From 1739: Spain to pay Britain damages

From the seventh surviving Belfast News Letter, February 16 1738 (February 27 1739 in modern calendar):

SPAIN.

Madrid, Jan, 19. By the new Convention entered into between the King of Great Britain and his Catholick Majesty, the latter of these Princes, amongst other Things, promises to pay in four Months after the Ratification thereof, the Sum therein stipulated for indemnifying the British Merchants for the Damages they have sustained by the Capture of their Ships; and in order to gain time, the Courier dispatch’d the 14th to Don Thomas Geraldino, carried the Ratification of his Catholick Majesty, that the Exchange might be immediately made in London. The King of Spain refused to sign the Convention, sign’d the 9th of September at London, because of the Article therein relating to the South-Sea Company, every Thing that relates to that Company being to be discuss’d and determined in a private Negociation. Count de la Marck, the French Ambassador, has still frequent Conferences with the Marquis de la Quadra, and makes a great Progress in his Negociation. His Excellency receives frequent Expresses from the French Court, and we talk variously of the Subject of his Negociation: We are assured, nevertheless, that the Trade of America is one of the Articles of it.