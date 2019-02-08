Frozen Libyan assets ‘released to Gaddafi’s family – but not IRA victims’

Victims of Gaddafi-IRA terrorism will be “extremely angry” to learn that government has probably released some of his £12bn fortune frozen in the UK to his family and/or aides while refusing to compensate them or help them secure damages, it is claimed.

Lord Empey also said that UK victims of Libya-IRA Semtex attacks will be angered to find that, as he believes, government has been creaming tax off the £12bn, while challenging repeated attempts by him to tap it for victims’ compensation via a parliamentary bill.

Former Libyan dictator Col Gaddafi supplied the IRA with 120 tonnes of weaponry, including Semtex, and victims of subsequent IRA bombings are seeking damages.

The peer was speaking after reading a letter from the Treasury to the NI Affairs Committee, seen by the News Letter. In it Economic Secretary John Glen addressed questions raised by MPs after a similar Gaddafi scandal was uncovered in Belgium.

In the letter, HM Treasury confirmed it issued 15 licences for frozen Libyan assets “to make funds or economic resources available to designated persons for specific purposes between April 2-17 and March 2018”.

It added: “HM Treasury does not, however, comment on licence applications made by individuals or entities.”

It said that the assets “include cash, properties and securities” and that they “continue to belong to the individuals and entities” listed in EU freezing regulations.

Regarding any taxation received by HM Treasury, it said the duty of confidentiality means it is “unable to disclose details of tax information about individuals or businesses”.

But Lord Empey said he found the letter “evasive to say the least” and he read into it “quite clearly that taxes probably had been received by the government. I think that is fairly obvious in it”.

The people who were granted the money may well be taking advantage of EU regulations that allow frozen funds to be partly released if a humanitarian reason is given, he said.

“If I was one of the victims reading this I would be extremely angry that clearly the needs and the concerns and the privacy of the owner of these assets takes precedence over the needs and concerns of the people who suffered.”

He added: “There is little doubt reading reading between the lines of that letter that some former military people, who could well have been torturers, or members of the Gaddafi family, may well have benefited from the release of some of these assets.”

The peer noted that the letter said the Treasury was “unable to disclose any details of tax paid” and that “a tax liability will arise regardless of the assets’ frozen status”.

And he concluded that the letter did not deny that taxes had been collected on the assets, but that since they have appreciated from £9.5bn to £12bn it is “inconceivable that it has grown to that extent without some tax liability”.

Canary Wharf IRA bomb survivor Jonathan Ganesh said: “This is a dirty can of worms. One minute they tell us that we can’t touch Gaddafi’s money and then the next minute we find out they have been taking it themselves.”

Chair of the NI Affairs Committee, Dr Andrew Murrison, said he has now written back to the Treasury to seek clarification and invite the minister to give evidence to the committee.

“I want to know the overall sum the Treasury has received since it will be of interest to victims claiming compensation for Gaddafi-related terrorism,” he told the News Letter.

A Treasury spokesman did not challenge any of Lord Empey’s claims.

“When assets are frozen, there is no lawful way in which we can seize them or change their ownership,” he told the News Letter. “In accordance with international law, the assets belong to the sanctioned individual or entity, and sanctions can only be lifted by the EU or UN. The government wishes to see a just solution for all victims of Gaddafi-sponsored IRA terrorism, and takes this issue extremely seriously.”