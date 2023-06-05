A post on social media – attached to an image of a towering bonfire says : “120 high atm …onwards and upwards”.

A spokesman from the Craigyhill bonfire and cultural page said: “We have been working on the bonfire since the start of May and as most of us work full time we can only build straight after work starting at 6pm to 9pm Monday to Friday.

"Then we try to build from 1pm -5pm or 6pm to 9pm Saturday and Sundays.

Image of bonfire from Craigyhill bonfire and cultural page

"There’s a lot of effort and dedication being put into this and it is being guarded round the clock as there have been threats by a small minority of people to burn it before the 11th July”.

Another post on the page reveals the community are trying to rebuild their Facebook following.

"A massive thank you to each and every one who follows our page,” it said.

"Over 8000 in such a short space of time , we lost control of our old page which had 24000 followers so let’s try and see if we can get to that figure again .

Night shift at Craigyhill bonfire and cultural page

"From all our committee members

THANK YOU”