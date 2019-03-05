Funding available for disabled and deaf artists now

Awards of up to £5,000 are available for artists in Northern Ireland who are disabled/deaf.

The grants are to help progress artists’ careers. The iDA (individual disabled and deaf artists) Awards scheme is a dedicated programme to build skills and develop original and challenging work by disabled and deaf artists across all art forms.

The scheme, managed by the University of Atypical with funding from the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, has helped the careers of many artists who have gone on to achieve international recognition.

Chris Ledger, Chief Executive of the University of Atypical, said the iDA was invaluable in supporting disabled and deaf artists to produce exciting new work.

She added: “The grant scheme is open to proposals from artists with all types of impairment or disability, including unseen conditions such as diabetes, dyslexia and epilepsy. This is a developmental scheme so we welcome applications from emerging talent as well as from more established artists. Decisions are made on evidence of artistic merit, talent and ambition.”

Past iDA Awards recipients include playwright Shannon Yee, who has toured the world with her award-winning immersive theatre piece ‘Reassembled…..slightly askew’. She is currently getting her show ready for its Asian debut in Hong Kong in a couple of weeks.

To apply for a grant go to iDA@universityofatypical.org. The deadline for applications is 4pm, Thursday March 14.