Fundraiser started to help Ruth Maguire's family after 'tragic accident'

A friend of Ruth Maguire - who drowned whilst on a hen night in Carlingford - has started a fundraising page to assist her devastated family.

Friend Leighann Flood says she started the Crowdfunding page 'following a recent and most unfortunate tragic accident imaginable Ruth Maguire lost her life'.

Ruth Maguire's funeral

Her funeral was held on Saturday morning in north Belfast.

The 30-year-old health assistant, who was due to marry her partner in August, was buried in her wedding dress.

READ: Body found in search for missing NI woman Ruth Maguire

Ruth Maguire husband to be: She wasn’t just my partner, she was my soulmate

Already the page is almost at its £5,000 target. See the page here

In the JustGiving post Leighann writes: "Ruth was the most loving, hardworking and caring mother to her three beautiful children Tyler, Lydia and Oliver. Along with her fiance Jim, they worked tirelessly to give their children the best that they possibly could in life.

"From Gymnastics, Irish Dancing, Football and Local GAA Ruth made it her life to make sure the children attended as much as possible so that they would get the most out of their childhood."