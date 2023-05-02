It is understood that Kaylee went missing on Sunday and news of her passing was posted on social media on Monday night by Crusaders Strikers who said the club was “deeply saddened” to hear of her passing.

This morning a gofundme appeal by William Mayne is asking people to assist the Black family with funeral costs, as they try to come to terms with their loss.

Around £2,500 was raised in three hours this morning.

"Words cannot explain what the family if Kaylee Black are going through,” says William Mayne. “A talented young footballer who played for Crusaders girls team, has left a massive space in the hearts of her family.

“As you could understand funeral costs are not cheap, also a time where family do not think straight and can not function properly with so much going on.

“We have set this fundraiser up as a help towards the family in their time of need and to help take some of the stress off them at this time. Please give what you can. Thank you”

Earlier in a post on social media Crusaders Football Club said they were "devastated”.

“Only last week Kaylee and her team mates proudly showed of their U13 SBYL Trophy at the Crusaders Strikers first game of the season and to hear the news this evening has been heartbreaking,” they said.

"Chairman Ronnie Millar wishes to pass on the deepest condolences and sympathy to Kaylees family, team mates, friends and coaching staff at this sad time and asks we keep them all in our thoughts and prayers as they come to terms with Kaylees passing #ripkaylee”.

And in another tribute, Crusaders Strikers FC, said: “Everyone at Crusaders is deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of our U13 Titans player Kaylee Black.

"Kaylee was goalkeeper and valued member of our U13 SBYL league winning side, who lifted their trophy last week at our first team game at Seaview.

Kaylee Black

"Our thoughts, and prayers are with her family, friends, teammates, coaches and everyone who loved her during this sad time.”

When asked for a comment a PSNI spokesman said: “Police attended the scene of a sudden death in Newtownabbey on Sunday evening, April 30th. The death is not being treated as suspicious.”

Scores of tributes have been pain to Kaylee, including: “Carol Weatherup – R.I.P to my beautiful stunning niece Kaylee You were the most loving beautiful intelligent girl with pure talent and love for football my hearts broken you are and were so loved baby girl Aunty Noodle and the 4 crazies love you more than u will ever know You will never ever be forgotten love u to the moon and back im here for you all Jen Garbutt Beth Black Karis Garbutt Jemma Black”.

Another tribute from Newtownabbey PUP says: “Words can never express the sadness in all our hearts, on hearing the sudden passing of Kaylee Black.

“At this sad time we would like to send our condolences firstly to Kaylee’s family, her friends, her football colleagues and anyone who was gifted this beautiful girls presence in life.

“Words, no matter how kind, can’t mend your heartache. However, those who care for you wish you comfort and peace in the coming days, weeks and months ahead. Our whole community hold you in our thoughts and prayers ~RBM”

Also on social media DUP MLA Phillip Brett said: “The thoughts and prayers of our entire community are with the family of Kaylee Black

“Recently, young Kaylee had helped her Crusaders Strikers’ team win the U13 SB Youth League.

“An unimaginable loss at such a young age.

“Her many friends, teammates and coaches will miss her greatly.”

In another post Antrim Town Women FC said: “Antrim Town Women FC would like to send our Condolences to the family, friends and team mates of young Crusaders Strikers FC player Kaylee Black at this sad time, our thoughts and prayers are with you all

If any of our members at the club need to talk please don't hesitate to reach out, we are always here to listen #youareenough

RIP Kaylee”.

Larne Football Club added: “As a club, we join with many others in sending our heartfelt condolences to the family of Kaylee Black, from Crusaders Strikers.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Kaylee's family, friends and teammates at this tragic time.”

Another tribute from Ballysillan Swifts Youth F.C says: “Everyone at Ballysillan Swifts Youth F.C sends our deepest condolences to the family and friends of under 13 Crusader's Strikers player Kaylee Black

“Thinking of her coaches & team mates at this exceptionally sad time”.

Ballyclare Comrades Ladies FC also sent their “deepest condolences to the family, friends & teammates of Kaylee Black, a young player from Crusaders Strikers FC who has sadly passed”.

"A young life taken so soon,” the post added.

“If any of our members need to talk, remember that we are only a phonecall or message away. Contact Steven or any coach & we will listen.

We are always here.”

And Shankill United Football Club said: “Some things are just so much more important than football.

“Devastating news coming out of local football today with the sudden passing of Crusaders U13 player Kaylee Black.

“Our sincere condolences go to all at Crusaders Strikers and more importantly. Kaylee’s family. A young life taken too soon.

“All at Shankill United FC have you all in our prayers.

“The Lord Is My Shepard”

Crumlin Star Fc Youth added: “The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Crumlin Star Youth FC are with the family, friends, team mates and coaches of Crusaders Titans player Kaylee Black.

RIP”.

And Ardoyne Youth Club posted: “The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Ardoyne YC are with the family, friends, team mates and coaches of Crusaders Titans player Kaylee Black.

RIP”.

According to social media, a dedicated spot has also been set up in the Rathcoole estate – at the Rathfern side of the bottom of Carnmoney Hill – in Newtownabbey for anyone wanting to pay tributes to Kaylee.

Flowers, photos and jerseys have already been left at the site.

