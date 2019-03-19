Fundraising page started for families of Greenvale Hotel tragedy

A fundraising page has been started for the families of the "three angels" who died in the Greenvale Hotel Saint Patrick's Day disco tragedy.

The Gofundme page, started by Janice Devlin from Coalisland is called: 'Three greenvale Angels Lauren,Connor and Morgan'.

The fundraising appeal

She hopes to help their distraught families with funeral costs.

Teenagers Morgan Barnard and Lauren Bullock, both 17-years, died along with 16-year-old Connor Currie in a tragic incident outside the Cookstown nightclub on Saint Patrick’s Day.

Already £1,740 of a £2000 goal has been donated.

Earlier young witnesses to a crush that killed three teenagers were told they will not face police action for being underage.

Teenage victims of the disco horror

Police and prosecutors made the pledge in an effort to get more teenagers to come forward to speak to officers about the tragedy.

Giving an update on the police investigation, Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Detective Chief Superintendent Raymond Murray said it was fortunate more were not killed in the crush.

"We could absolutely have been looking at more," he said.

Books of condolence have opened across Northern Ireland in memory of the three teenagers who died.

