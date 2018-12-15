Funds raised for family of young crash victim Kai Corkum

An online fundraising campaign has been set up to help support the grieving family of three-year-old Co Down road crash victim Kai Corkum.

Kai, who attended a pre-school at Castle Gardens Primary, died after being hit by a car on the Movilla Road in Newtownards at around 5:20pm on Thursday, December 13.

Flowers left at the scene of the fatal crash on the Movilla Road in Newtownards where Kai Corkum lost his life after sustaining injuries in a road traffic collision. Picture Matt Mackey / Press Eye.

He was taken to hospital following the collision but sadly died from his injuries on Friday.

A ‘go fund me’ page set up to help Kai’s devastated family meet the cost of his funeral has already raised more than £2,300.

“I am asking to raise some money for the Corkum family to help towards funeral costs and anything else they may need during this sad time,” a statement on the page says.

“Little Kai sadly lost his life due to a road accident. Kai was a loving, beautiful and smart little boy and never took the smile off his face.

“I have set this page up to try help the family with costs. It will also give one less thing to worry about so they can grieve for their son in peace. So I’m asking anyone who can contribute to making it a little easier then please do.

“Sending love to Kai who’s up with the angels and his baby sister x.”

A statement on the Castle Gardens Primary School Facebook page said the school community was “beyond devastated” by the tragedy.

“We are beyond devastated at the news that one of the youngest members of our school community has passed.

“On behalf of every member of our school community can I express our most sincerest and heartfelt condolences to Kai’s brothers and cousins, his parents and the Corkum family circle at this most tragic of times.”

Describing Kai’s death as a heartbreaking tragedy for the family, DUP MP Jim Shannon said: “There wouldn’t be a person in the community who wouldn’t be thinking about them.”

Police arrested a 21-year-old man at the scene of the incident on suspicion of dangerous driving. He was later released on bail pending further police enquiries.

Renewing the PSNI’s appeal for witnesses to come forward, Inspector Olive O’Connor said: “The collision involved a silver-coloured Volkswagen Golf and occurred around 5.20pm.

“I would ask anyone who was in the Movilla Road area of the town around that time on Thursday afternoon and witnessed the collision to get in touch with police as soon as possible, as you may have information vital to our investigation.

“If you were driving in the area you may also have dashcam footage - and if you do, again I would urge you to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1000 of 13/12/18.”