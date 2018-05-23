Funeral arrangements for the late Shea Martin announced

The family of 19-year-old Shea Martin, who died tragically in an incident in Lurgan on Monday, have announced his funeral arrangements.

Shea, who would have turned 20-years-old on Thursday, died after being struck by a train at Bells Row railway crossing.

The community has been left very saddened and shocked at the sudden death of the young man, who was a former pupil at Lismore Comprehensive in Craigavon.

The son of Tracy and Liam and brother of Liam and Maria, Shea’s funeral will leave from his late residence at 277 Belvedere Manor, Lurgan at 11.15am on Friday.

Requiem Mass will be held for Shea at 12 noon at St Peter’s Church, North Street with interment afterwards in St Colman’s Cemetery.

His passing is deeply regretted by his loving parents, sister, brother, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and family circle.